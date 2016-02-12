(Adds timeline on route allocation, background)
Feb 12 Top U.S. officials will travel to Havana
on Feb. 16 to sign an aviation pact that restores scheduled
airline service between the United States and Cuba for the first
time in more than 50 years, the U.S. Transportation Department
said on Friday.
The signing brings into effect an arrangement the Cold War
foes agreed upon on Dec. 16. U.S. airlines still
must apply for permission from U.S. regulators to fly specific
routes before they sell tickets to Cuba.
While charter flights already connect the countries, the
accord is expected to increase tourism and business on the
communist-ruled island.
U.S. airlines expect a gradual payout from the arrangement.
They will have 15 days starting Tuesday to submit
route applications to the U.S. Transportation Department, its
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International
Affairs Brandon Belford told reporters on Friday.
He said the U.S. agency will spend about a month collecting
information from the airlines and others interested parties to
help assess the applications, and it expects to decide in the
summer which airlines are flying from which cities to Havana.
The arrangement allows only 20 round-trip flights per day
between the United States and Havana, meaning interest in the
Cuban capital by U.S. airlines might exceed the frequencies
available to them. The arrangement also allows 10 daily
round-trips to nine other international airports in Cuba.
"There could be situations where some of the non-Havana
markets would not be hotly contested," Belford said. "We will
likely be in a position to make those determinations and award
those frequencies to U.S. carriers in a shorter timeline."
U.S. Transportation Department Secretary Anthony Foxx and
Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs
Charles Rivkin will participate in Tuesday's signing, the
Transportation Department said in a news release.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown
and Lisa Shumaker)