HAVANA, Sept 28 U.S. airline JetBlue
will add a second charter flight from New York's John F. Kennedy
airport to Havana, expanding charter service ahead of an
expected opening of commercial air travel between the two
countries, the company said on Monday.
The new round-trip, non-stop flight will operate every
Tuesday starting Dec. 1 in partnership with Cuba Travel
Services, a travel provider licensed by the U.S. government to
arrange flights to Cuba.
The two companies currently operate one of two other
JFK-to-Havana charter flights. Several other charter flights
take passengers to Cuba from Florida.
Under new rules initiated by U.S. President Barack Obama in
January a month after he announced detente with the former Cold
War adversary, U.S. airlines are permitted to fly to Cuba
without the need for special permission from the Treasury
Department.
However, U.S. and Cuban officials first need to negotiate a
new civil aviation agreement.
Representatives of both countries are scheduled to hold
aviation talks on Monday and Tuesday in Havana.
Normal airline service was interrupted by the U.S. trade
embargo imposed on Cuba in 1962.
U.S. tourism to Cuba is still banned but certain U.S.
citizens and Cuban-Americans are allowed to go on specially
sanctioned travel, which has been further relaxed by Obama,
creating a larger market for U.S. travel to the
Communist-governed island.
The Cuba travel market is expected to grow further should
the United States lift either the tourism ban or the embargo.
Legislation proposing both is pending in the U.S. Congress.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)