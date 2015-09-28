(Adds CEO comment, changes dateline)
HAVANA/WASHINGTON, Sept 28 JetBlue Airways Corp
will add a second charter flight from New York's John
F. Kennedy airport to Havana, expanding charter service ahead of
an expected opening of commercial air travel between the two
countries, the company said on Monday.
The new round-trip, non-stop flight will operate every
Tuesday starting Dec. 1 in partnership with Cuba Travel
Services, a travel provider licensed by the U.S. government to
arrange flights to Cuba.
"In my email inbox, I have more interest from customers for
service to Cuba than for any other place," JetBlue's Chief
Executive, Robin Hayes, said in an interview on the sidelines of
an airline summit in Washington.
Hayes declined to say whether JetBlue would serve cities
outside of Havana, but said it took interest in "Cuba, the
country."
JetBlue and Cuba Travel Services currently operate one of
two other JFK-to-Havana charter flights. Several other charter
flights take passengers to Cuba from Florida.
Under new rules initiated by Washington in January, a month
after U.S. President Barack Obama announced detente with the
former Cold War adversary, U.S. airlines are permitted to fly to
Cuba without the need for special permission from the Treasury
Department.
However, U.S. and Cuban officials first need to negotiate a
new civil aviation arrangement before customers can book travel
directly with airlines instead of through charter companies.
Representatives of both countries were holding aviation
talks on Monday and Tuesday in Havana.
Normal airline service was interrupted by the U.S. trade
embargo imposed on Cuba in 1962.
General U.S. tourism to Cuba is still banned but
Cuban-Americans and certain U.S. citizens are allowed to go on
specially sanctioned travel, which has been further relaxed by
Obama, creating a larger market for U.S. travel to the
Communist-governed island.
The market is expected to grow further if the United States
lifts either the tourism ban or the embargo. Legislation
proposing both is pending in the U.S. Congress.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Havana and Jeffrey Dastin in
Washington; Editing by Frances Kerry; editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)