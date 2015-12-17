PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Dec 17 An aviation deal establishing airline service between the United States and Cuba is expected to help boost travel between the two nations even as tourism-related travel remains prohibited, the U.S. State Department said in announcing the arrangement on Thursday.
"While U.S. law continues to prohibit travel to Cuba for tourist activities, a stronger civil aviation relationship will facilitate growth in authorized travel between our two countries- a critical component of the President's policy toward Cuba," the State Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Walsh)
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chairman said he was "hard" on CEO, but still like "brothers"