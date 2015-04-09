PANAMA CITY, April 9 Citigroup is
evaluating a return to Cuba, the U.S. bank's chief executive for
Latin America said on Thursday at a business forum.
The thaw in U.S.-Cuban relations has increased hopes for
some private companies to return to Cuba after abandoning the
country or being expelled following the 1959 revolution that
brought Fidel Castro to power.
"Out license in Cuba is active. We have had it for 54 years,
it never expired. And we are evidently evaluating our return to
Cuba," said Francisco Aristeguieta, the CEO for Citi's
operations in 23 Latin American countries where it operates.
But any return was likely to take time "for any number of
political reasons," he said.
Even though U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President
Raul Castro have agreed to restore diplomatic relations, the
United States maintains a trade embargo on Cuba, and Communist
Cuban officials would need to clear the path for U.S. companies
to return.
Despite the challenges presented by the Cuban market, global
corporations are showing a great interest in doing business
there, Aristeguieta said.
He was speaking at a forum related to the Summit of the
Americas in Panama, where leaders from the hemisphere including
Obama and Castro will meet on Friday and Saturday.
(Reporting by Enrique Pretel; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Andrew Hay)