WASHINGTON, June 2 A proposed U.S. House of
Representatives Appropriations bill released on Tuesday
prohibits funds for an embassy or other diplomatic facility in
Cuba, beyond what existed before President Barack Obama's
December announcement that he would move to normalize relations
with Havana.
The measure also restricts funds to facilitate the opening
of a Cuban embassy in the United States, increases democracy
assistance and international broadcasting to Cuba and provides
direction to the State Department on denying visas to members of
the Cuban military and Communist Party.
