Jan 17 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will lead
one of the first trade missions to Cuba from the United States
since the Obama administration loosened travel and trade
restrictions on the Communist-ruled Caribbean island, his office
confirmed on Saturday.
The Democratic governor will be promoting an initiative
which seeks to attract foreign investment to New York state,
said spokeswoman Melissa DeRosa.
"As part of the Global NY initiative, Governor Cuomo plans
to lead a trade mission to Cuba. This is one of several such
trips promoting New York that he plans to take in the coming
term," she said.
Cuomo will be among the first high-profile U.S. politicians
to visit Cuba since last month's policy shift. Details of the
trip will be released "at the appropriate time," his office
said.
The announcement came as Vermont Democratic Senator Patrick
Leahy set off on the first congressional mission to Cuba
following Obama's announcement on Dec. 17 that Washington would
start normalizing ties with its old Cold War foe.
Leahy is heading a group of four Democratic senators and two
Democratic representatives, all of whom have visited Cuba in the
past and who strongly support Obama's policy, a statement from
his office said. Their three-day trip aims to get an idea from
Cuban government officials of how they see the normalization
process and convey a sense of what Americans expect.
Separately, the United States and Cuba are holding
high-level talks in Havana next week on normalizing ties.
A package of new rules came into effect on Friday
implementing Obama's policy shift by opening up the island to
expanded U.S. travel, trade and financial activities.
The U.S. embargo on Cuba, in place for 54 years, remains in
place, however, as only the U.S. Congress can lift it.
While Cuban President Raul Castro has welcomed last month's
deal, he has made clear that Havana does not intend to abandon
single-party rule or state control of the economy. Congressional
critics of Obama's shift say Washington should not be rewarding
Cuba.
Cuomo's upcoming trip to Cuba was first reported by the Wall
Street Journal.
