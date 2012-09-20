* Embargo said to have done $108 billion in damages to Cuba
* U.S. fully imposed trade embargo in 1962
* Embargo-related fines up sharply this year
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Sept 20 Both the United States and Cuba
would benefit if Washington would lift its longstanding trade
embargo against the island, but U.S. President Barack Obama has
toughened the sanctions since taking office in 2009, a top Cuban
official said on Thursday.
The embargo, fully in place since 1962, has done $108
billion in damage to the Cuba economy, but also has violated the
constitutional rights of Americans and made a market of 11
million people off limits to U.S. companies, Foreign Minister
Bruno Rodriguez told reporters.
"The blockade is, without doubt, the principal cause of the
economic problems of our country and the essential obstacle for
(our) development," he said, using Cuba's term for the embargo.
"The blockade provokes suffering, shortages, difficulties
that reach each Cuban family, each Cuban child," Rodriguez said.
He spoke at a press conference that Cuba stages each year
ahead of what has become an annual vote in the United Nations on
a resolution condemning the embargo. The vote is expected to
take place next month.
Last year, 186 countries voted for the resolution, while
only the United States and Israel supported t he embargo,
Rodriguez said.
Lifting the embargo would improve the image of the United
States around the world, h e said, adding that it would also end
what he called a "massive, flagrant and systematic violation of
human rights."
That violation includes restrictions on U.S. travel to the
island that require most Americans to get U.S. government
permission to visit and a ban on most U.S. companies doing
business in Cuba, he said.
"The prohibition of travel for Americans is an atrocity from
the constitutional point of view," Rodriguez said.
Cuba has its own limits on travel that make it difficult for
most of its citizens to leave the country for any destination.
Rodriguez said the elimination of the embargo would provide
a much-needed tonic for the sluggish U.S. economy.
"In a moment of economic crisis, lifting the blockade would
contribute to the United States a totally new market of 11
million people. It would generate employment and end the
situation in which American companies cannot compete in Cuba,"
he said.
Obama, who said early in his presidency that he wanted to
recast long-hostile U.S.-Cuba relations, has been a
disappointment to the Cuban government, which expected him to do
more to dismantle the embargo.
He has lifted some restrictions on travel and all on the
sending of remittances to the island, but Rodriguez said he has
broadened the embargo and its enforcement in other areas.
Fines against U.S. and foreign companies and individuals who
have violated the embargo have climbed from $89 million in 2011
to $622 million so far this year, he said.
U.S.-Cuba relations thawed briefly under Obama, but progress
came to a halt when Cuba arrested U.S. contractor Alan Gross in
Havana in December 2009.
Gross was subsequently sentenced to 15 years in prison for
setting up Internet networks in Cuba under a controversial U.S.
program that Cuba views as subversive.
Rodriguez dodged questions about how U.S. policy toward
Cuba might change if Obama is re-elected in November or if
Republican candidate Mitt Romney wins the presidency, but said
whoever is in office will have a chance to make history.
"Any American president would have the opportunity to make a
historic change," he said. "He would go into history as the man
who rectified a policy that has failed."