HAVANA Jan 22 The United States and Cuba
discussed opening embassies in each other's countries in initial
talks on Thursday but Cuba's top negotiator said it was
difficult to restore diplomatic ties while Cuba was on the U.S.
list of state sponsors of terrorism.
U.S. Assistant Secretary Roberta Jacobson described the
inaugural talks as "positive and productive."
"We discussed in real and concrete terms the required steps
for the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between our
countries," Jacobson told reporters. "We discussed the opening
of embassies in our respective countries, and how we expect the
U.S. Embassy in Havana to operate."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)