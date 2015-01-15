Italy - Factors to watch on April 5
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Jan 15 United Airlines said on Thursday it planned to serve Cuba with flights from Houston and Newark, New Jersey, subject to government approvals.
"We plan to serve Cuba, subject to government approvals, and look forward to doing so from our global gateways of Newark and Houston," spokesman Rahsaan Johnson said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Peter Cooney)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
* Gogo secures capacity on 12 transponders across two SES satellites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.