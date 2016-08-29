By Marc Frank and Jeffrey Dastin
HAVANA/NEW YORK
HAVANA/NEW YORK Aug 29 An expected explosion in
U.S. tourism to Cuba will likely take years to materialize even
after U.S. airlines resume commercial flights to the Caribbean
island this week for the first time since 1961, industry
officials said.
JetBlue Airways Corp will pilot its historic flight
from Florida to the Cuban city of Santa Clara on Wednesday, the
latest step in normalizing relations that earlier this year
included a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama and the first
U.S. cruise to the island in decades.
The planes may some day be filled with U.S. beach-goers,
looking for an economical Caribbean break at resorts favored by
Canadians and Europeans on the sandy keys north of Santa Clara.
But for now, U.S. law and constraints on Cuba's tourism
infrastructure will act as brakes on increasing demand, experts
said.
Congress has yet to lift a trade embargo that prohibits U.S.
citizens from visiting Cuba as tourists. The Obama
administration has approved 12 categories of exceptions to the
ban ranging from cultural, religious and educational travel to
business and visiting family.
That means JetBlue's initial flights will mainly carry
Cuban-Americans visiting relatives or other U.S. citizens
interested in seeing the Che Guevara Mausoleum and other
cultural sites.
Eventually, up to 25 flights a day by various carriers will
connect the United States and the Cuban provinces, with another
20 to Havana, under an agreement reached by the two Cold War
foes as part of a gradual détente begun in December 2014.
Services on Silver Airways and American Airlines Group Inc
from the Miami area to other outlying provinces are the
next to start, in September.
While the direct flights could carry more than a million
U.S. residents to Cuba annually, according to John Kavulich,
head of the New York-based U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council
Inc, he and other experts believe that mark will not be reached
for several years.
In the beginning, the new routes are expected to absorb
customers from the average of 17 charter flights that Cuba's
government says have arrived from the United States daily for
several years.
"The fares that have come out so far, announced by American
and JetBlue, have been super competitive," said Bob Guild, vice
president at Marazul Charters Inc. "I don't have any question
that it's going to shrink," he said of the charter services.
Marazul, one of the largest charter companies operating to
Cuba, plans to scale back services to provinces this fall but
continue with its Havana flights while commercial airlines await
approval, Guild said.
HOTEL ROOMS FULL
There is already a boom in visits to Cuba from the United
States. Some 300,000 Cubans living in the United States now
travel home annually. In 2015, the Cuban government reported
161,233 Americans visited, compared to 91,254 in 2014, and
arrivals through June nearly doubled over the same period last
year, a trend that the dawn of commercial flights can only
further.
"The fact that travelers can book flights directly online
not only streamlines that process and makes it more affordable,
it adds a feeling of legality," said Collin Laverty of Cuban
Educational Travel.
But another barrier to increased U.S. travel is that Cuba's
hotels, bed and breakfasts, transportation services and
amenities are already stretched to the limit, with a record 3.5
million foreign arrivals last year.
Higher hotel prices, pegged to the U.S. dollar, might push
out some travelers from Europe and Canada, creating more space
for Americans, said Emilio Morales, CEO of Miami-based Havana
Consulting Group.
Private bed and breakfasts would absorb what they could of
increased demand, he said.
Over time, airlines are betting travel restrictions will be
further relaxed and want to get their foot in the door before
Obama leaves office next year.
"While all of the flights are unlikely to operate at
capacity, the airlines want to plant their respective flags,"
Kavulich said.
