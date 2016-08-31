By Jeffrey Dastin
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Aug 31 The first
regularly scheduled commercial flight between the United States
and Cuba in more than half a century is set to depart on
Wednesday, starting a new chapter in the Obama administration's
bid to open trade and travel with the former Cold War foe.
The first of several U.S. carriers to begin serving Cuba in
the coming months, JetBlue Airways Corp will fly from
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Santa Clara, a city in the center
of Cuba known for its monument to revolutionary Che Guevara.
Among the passengers on the 150-seat Airbus A320 will be
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, JetBlue Chief
Executive Officer Robin Hayes, news reporters and photographers
and other officials. Regular travelers, including some of Cuban
descent, will occupy nearly half the seats on a route that may
be a commercial challenge, at least initially.
Cuba and the United States began normalizing relations in
December 2014 after 18 months of secret talks. The countries had
been hostile for more than five decades, since Fidel Castro
ousted U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista in a revolution
that steered the island on a communist course and made it a
close ally of the Soviet Union.
Since Obama has been unable to persuade the U.S. Congress to
lift a longstanding trade embargo, U.S. citizens are still
prohibited from visiting Cuba as tourists. The U.S. government
has approved exceptions to the ban, ranging from cultural,
religious and educational travel to business and visiting
family.
Despite those limitations, U.S. airlines have rushed to
start flights - adding a lot of capacity and setting themselves
up to lose money on the trips in the short run, said industry
consultant Robert Mann.
"Most carriers look at international markets that have been
restricted and are just opening up as an investment," Mann said.
"You need to get your foot in the door."
Services on regional carrier Silver Airways and American
Airlines Group Inc from the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area
to Cuba's outlying provinces are the next to start, in
September. Three other carriers will follow.
Mann said the companies probably offered to fly to Cuban
cities unknown to many American travelers, so that U.S.
officials would look favorably on their applications to fly to
Havana.
A memorandum of understanding between Cuba and the United
States will limit Havana flights to 20 round trips per day. U.S.
officials have yet to announce a final decision on which
companies will get those coveted routes.
