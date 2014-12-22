WASHINGTON Dec 22 U.S. Deputy Attorney General James Cole on Monday said the historic new ties between the United States and Cuba make it more likely that the Cuba government will return fugitives sought by U.S. officials.

"Certainly, we're working with that country and every country to get back fugitives who we have charges against," he told reporters at a Department of Justice press briefing.

"I think the fact that we're going to be having better relationships with Cuba will increase our likelihood of being successful in getting those people back." (Reporting by Karey van Hall and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)