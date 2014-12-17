WASHINGTON Dec 17 Alan Gross received a telephone call from U.S. President Barack Obama while flying home from Cuba on Wednesday morning and thanked the president for his release, a Gross family spokeswoman said.

Gross, 65, who had been held in Cuba for five years, found out on Tuesday morning that he would be released, according to family spokeswoman Jill Zuckman. (Reporting by Anna Yukhanova; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)