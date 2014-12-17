UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Dec 17 Alan Gross received a telephone call from U.S. President Barack Obama while flying home from Cuba on Wednesday morning and thanked the president for his release, a Gross family spokeswoman said.
Gross, 65, who had been held in Cuba for five years, found out on Tuesday morning that he would be released, according to family spokeswoman Jill Zuckman. (Reporting by Anna Yukhanova; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts