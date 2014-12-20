HAVANA Dec 20 Cuban President Raul Castro told parliament on Saturday the country faces a "long and difficult struggle" before the United States removes its economic embargo, despite the historic agreement this week to restore diplomatic ties.

U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday reset Washington's Cold War-era policy against Cuba, but he still needs the Republican-controlled Congress to lift the embargo. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)