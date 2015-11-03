HAVANA Nov 3 U.S. President Barack Obama could
further relax the U.S. trade embargo of Cuba, a senior State
Department official said on Tuesday, adding that Washington
would not first demand human rights progress from Havana.
Obama has twice used executive authority to ease the embargo
as part of his opening to Cuba, and more such regulatory changes
could come if Cuba can absorb those made to date, said David
Thorne, a senior adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry.
"We are making progress. We are making regulatory changes.
We'll make more," Thorne told Reuters in an interview.
Obama has eased travel restrictions on Americans, authorized
telecommunications companies to operate in Cuba, and permitted
trade with Cuba's small but growing private sector, among other
measures.
But Cuba has been slow to embrace U.S. business, citing its
inability to use dollars or receive U.S. credits under the
embargo. In one notable exception, Cuban state
telecommunications monopoly Etecsa on Monday signed a roaming
agreement with U.S. carrier Sprint Corp.
"The pace is really going to be set by the Cubans and we are
satisfied with how they want to do this," said Thorne, who did
not specify what changes might come.
Obama reversed the course of 10 previous presidents last
December when he agreed with Cuban President Raul Castro to end
Cold War-era animosity and restore diplomatic relations.
Obama has also called on the Republican-controlled U.S.
Congress to end the trade embargo, in place since 1962, but
legislation to lift it has stalled.
Opponents of detente say the United States should continue
to pressure Cuba over its one-party political system and
repression of political opponents.
Thorne said Washington was not expecting rapid change on
human rights.
"As in other parts of the world, we are really trying to
also say: Let's find out how we can work together and not always
say that human rights are the first things that we have to fix
before anything else," Thorne said.
Cuban police held 1,093 political activists in short-term
detention in October, the highest monthly total this year,
according to the dissident Cuban Commission of Human Rights and
National Reconciliation.
Thorne, on a three-day visit to Havana, met with Foreign
Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca and Cubans working in the
private sector as small business owners or in cooperatives. He
also attended the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Cuba Business
Council, an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
