WASHINGTON Oct 14 The United States on Friday
announced new measures to further ease trade, travel and
financial restrictions on Cuba as President Barack Obama seeks
to make his opening to the communist-ruled island irreversible
before he leaves office in January.
The changes, the latest in a series of new rules since the
two former Cold War foes began normalizing relations in December
2014, will allow export to Cuba of some U.S. consumer goods sold
online, let U.S. firms improve Cuban infrastructure for
humanitarian purposes and also lift limits on the amount of
Cuban rum and cigars U.S. travelers can bring home for personal
use, the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments said in a
statement.
