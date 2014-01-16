* Talks center on offshore oil drilling
* Embargo supporter favors some cooperation
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, Jan 16 A former democratic senator and
governor from Florida, Bob Graham, visited Cuba this week to
discuss oil spill prevention and preparedness during a trip that
has caused a stir among exiles and Cuba watchers due to his
traditional support for tough sanctions against the
Communist-ruled Caribbean island.
Cuba and its partners drilled three exploratory wells off
Cuba's northern coast in recent years that came up dry, but more
such wells are expected in the future in search of billions of
barrels of oil thought to be below its Gulf of Mexico waters.
Graham's first ever visit to Cuba follows President Barack
Obama's recent call, while visiting Miami, for "modernizing"
relations with Cuba, as well as his famous handshake with Cuban
President Raul Castro while attending Nelson Mandela's memorial
service in South Africa last month.
The strained relationship between the long-time foes has
eased since Obama began his second term in office. Recently,
State Department and Cuban officials told Reuters that contacts
have been pragmatic and cordial, without the traditional
rhetoric from both sides.
The two countries do not have diplomatic relations and Cuba
has faced a U.S. embargo for more than half a century.
Graham, 77, told Reuters on Thursday that his visit was
consistent with Obama's policy of "taking on specific areas
where there is a common interest and arriving at an approach on
how to manage certain issues."
The former presidential candidate is part of a larger group
of environmentalists and disaster experts on a 5-day visit
organized by the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations to
discuss "environmental risks in the Gulf of Mexico related to
natural disasters and offshore drilling," according to a press
release issued upon its arrival on Monday.
Graham, a former chairman of the Senate Select Committee on
Intelligence, also co-chaired the National Commission on the
Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling established by
Obama after the BP oil spill in the Gulf in 2010. The
commission's other co-chair, William K. Reilly, a former EPA
administrator, is also part of the group.
"We became interested in cooperation among Gulf countries
doing drilling while on the commission," Graham said as he and
Reilly ate lunch in the restored colonial district of Havana
before a meeting with officials from the state oil monopoly.
"We are here to learn as much as we can about things of
interest to us, such as safety standards and the capacity to
respond to an oil spill," he said.
The trip has come under fire by supporters of the embargo.
The director of the Cuban-American lobby group, Cuba
Democracy Advocates, questioned the visit in an interview with
Diario las Americas.
"It is completely illogical and comes close to ridiculous,"
Mauricio Claver-Carone said.
Graham said he understood the criticism but was not
concerned.
Graham said he still supports sanctions on Cuba, "but I also
support a process that will try to move us toward normalization.
I don't think it is going to happen in one strike, but through
working on issues of common interest such as offshore oil
drilling where a spill could prove disastrous for Florida," he
said.
Graham said that at a reception Wednesday evening, he had
talked with foreign ministry officials about human rights and
the fate of jailed U.S. contractor Alan Gross, sentenced in 2011
to 15 years in prison for setting up Internet links that
bypassed local government control as part of a U.S. project Cuba
considers subversive.
"We have had conversations over a number of areas, such as
the recent migration talks and biotechnology," Graham said.
"I think there are a series of issues that are not
ideological issues, pragmatic issues that are forming the agenda
of discussions between the United States and Cuba where both
sides will benefit by an intelligent resolution."
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Dan Grebler)