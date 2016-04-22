(Adds comment from Cuba and experts, context)
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, April 22 Cuba said on Friday it would
lift a ban on Cuban-born citizens entering and leaving the
Caribbean island by commercial vessels, opening the way for U.S.
cruise operator Carnival Corp to set sail for the
country from Miami next week.
The decision is a sign that steps to normalize relations
between the two countries continue despite anti-U.S. rhetoric
from Cuba's leaders seeking to reassure hardliners following
U.S. President Barack Obama's historic visit to the island.
Carnival's May 1 cruise, the first from the United States to
the Communist-run country since the 1959 revolution, was thrown
into doubt when the company triggered a backlash in Miami by
refusing Cuban-Americans passage due to a Cold War-era law.
A statement carried by state-run media said starting April
26, Cuban citizens would be authorized "independently of their
migratory status to enter and leave as passengers and crews of
cruise ships."
"We are extremely pleased. We want to extend our sincere
appreciation to Cuba and to our team who worked so hard to help
make this happen," Carnival Chief Executive Arnold Donald said
in a statement.
The new rules follow measures four years ago to make it
easier for Cubans to travel, perhaps the biggest political
reform in the Communist-run country prior to the detente
announced by President Raul Castro and Obama in 2014.
Obama has made it easier for U.S. citizens to travel to
Cuba, but has not totally lifted restrictions.
"These measures contrast with the prohibition on U.S.
citizens freely traveling to Cuba," the Cuban statement said.
The announcement follows a Communist Party congress earlier
this week, where Castro warned Cubans to be alert to U.S.
attempts to weaken their socialist system but also vowed to
improve living standards.
"One thing is revolutionary rhetoric to reassure the Party
faithful, another thing is business," said Richard Feinberg, a
Cuba expert and former national security advisor to U.S.
President Bill Clinton.
"For the U.S., the goal is to re-integrate Cuba into the
global economy. For the Cuban government, the goal is to raise
living standards of the population - and retain political
power."
The looser rules will also make it possible for Cubans to
work for cruise and cargo lines, opening new possible careers
after years of restrictions on setting foot on boats without
special permission.
In other measure aimed at easing hardship, the government
lowered food prices in state-run stores from Friday.
FISHING, YACHTS
The waters between the two countries have been the scene of
mass migration, hijacking and invasion attempts in the past,
leading Cuba to ban boat travel without a permit.
Restrictions on traveling by air were lifted years ago,
triggering a surge in visits by Cuban-Americans to their
families, bringing with them money and goods.
Still, Cuban-Americans require a permit from Cuba to visit
the island.
"There remains much to do in normalizing the interconnection
with the Cuban diaspora," said Carlos Saladrigas, a Cuban
American businessman who supports detente.
The Cuban statement on Friday said authorities were also
reviewing a ban on citizens from boarding recreational vessels
such as fishing boats and yachts.
Carnival received U.S. approval last year to sail, and the
green light from Havana a day after Obama's visit in March.
Protests in Miami, where the company is based, a
discrimination suit and criticism by Secretary of State John
Kerry led Carnival to start accepting bookings from
Cuban-Americans earlier this month.
The company said it would postpone if necessary, but also
expressed confidence Cuba would rescind the law before its first
'Fathom' adventure, expected to begin sailing to three Cuban
cities every fortnight from May 1.
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)