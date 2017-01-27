MIAMI Jan 27 Two Florida ports have canceled
plans to sign cooperation pacts with Communist-ruled Cuba after
state Governor Rick Scott threatened to cancel their funding if
they did business with the "Cuban dictatorship."
The news comes as Cuba watchers are looking closely for
signs of how the United States' fragile detente with Cuba will
fare under President Donald Trump.
Trump has threatened to scrap moves to normalize relations,
one of former President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy
initiatives, if he doesn't get "a better deal."
"Disappointed some (Florida ports) would enter into any
agreement with Cuban dictatorship," Scott wrote on Twitter on
Wednesday. "I will recommend restricting state funds for ports
that work with Cuba in my budget.
Port authorities along the U.S. Southern coast are strong
proponents of increased trade and travel with Cuba, and some
have expressed interest in using Mariel, located on the
northwest coast of the Caribbean island, as a transshipment hub.
The Ports of Everglades and Palm Beach had been planning to
sign agreements with Cuba during the visit of a Cuban trade
delegation this week but said they decided to withdraw the
deals.
Port of Everglades spokeswoman Ellen Kennedy said this move
would not impact trade with Cuba, which was conducted by tenants
rather than the ports themselves.
One of Port Everglades' tenants, Crowley Maritime
Corporation, has been exporting U.S.-made goods including
poultry and medicine to Cuba since obtaining a license to do so
from the Office of Foreign Asset Control in late 2001.
On Tuesday, Crowley also imported two containers of charcoal
from Cuba, the first direct legal import from Cuba to the United
States in more than half a century.
Kennedy said the memorandum of understanding had been
designed to be a "good will gesture" to form a strong alliance
with Cuban ports.
Cuba and the United States have restored diplomatic ties and
signed various cooperation agreements since Obama agreed with
Cuban President Raul Castro in December 2014 to work to
normalize relations.
Obama, a Democrat, used executive orders to circumvent the
longstanding U.S. trade embargo on Cuba and ease some
restrictions on travel and business. The embargo can only be
lifted by the U.S. Congress, which is controlled by Republicans.
Trump, who can reverse Obama's executive orders, has
threatened to end the detente if Cuba does not make further
political and other concessions, although he has not specified
what these should be.
(Reporting by Zachary Fagenson in Miami; Writing by Sarah Marsh
in Havana; Editing by Sandra Maler)