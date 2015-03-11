HAVANA, March 11 Direct telephone connections
between the United States and Cuba have been established under
the first commercial accord realized since the December
rapprochement between the two longtime adversaries, Cuba's
national telecom provider said on Wednesday.
The U.S.-based IDT Corp reached an agreement with
Cuba's Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba S.A. (ETECSA) to
provide direct international long distance telephony.
This marks the first finalized agreement between companies
from the two countries since the joint Dec. 17 announcement by
U.S. President Barack Obama and his Cuban counterpart Raul
Castro that they would restore diplomatic relations.
"The re-establishment of direct communications between the
United States and Cuba will help offer greater ease and quality
of communications between the people of both nations," ETECSA
said in a statement.
Even after the United States imposed an economic embargo on
Cuba in the 1960s, phone communication between the two countries
was still possible, with calls passing through third countries.
IDT announced on Feb. 20 the agreement was filed with the
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and was subject to FCC
review.
The deal happened after Obama used executive authority to
ease some of the travel and trade restrictions on Cuba. He has
also asked the Congress to lift the embargo completely. Such
legislation was introduced in the Senate but has been opposed by
the Republican leadership.
