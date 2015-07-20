WASHINGTON, July 20 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Monday the United States had no intention at this
time of altering its existing lease arrangement regarding its
naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Speaking at a news conference with his Cuban counterpart,
Kerry noted that the issue was a pointed difference between the
two nations even as they move to normalize diplomatic relations.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told reporters that
the military base along with remaining issues over the trade
embargo remained top concerns for the Caribbean island nation
even as it opened an embassy in Washington earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Peter Cooney)