UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Dec 19 President Barack Obama on Friday said the Cuban government still represses its citizens, and that he does not expect overnight changes as a result of normalized relations between Cuba and the United States.
"What I know deep in my bones is that if you've done the same thing for 50 years and nothing has changed you should try something different," Obama told reporters in an end-of-year news conference. (Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Chris Reese)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts