March 21 Priceline Group has agreed
with Cuba to make Cuban hotel rooms available to U.S. customers
via subsidiary Booking.com, becoming the first U.S. online
travel agency to strike a deal with the island state, a
Booking.com executive said.
The deal comes on the first full day of U.S. President
Barack Obama's visit to Cuba and on the heels of U.S. hotel firm
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide's agreement with the Cuban
government to manage and market three Havana hotel properties.
Booking.com would allow Americans traveling to Cuba to
reserve and pay for rooms at a number of Cuban and foreign
hotels, starting in several weeks, Booking.com Americas Managing
Director Todd Dunlap told Reuters in an interview.
Americans previously had to reserve Cuban hotels principally
through travel agencies or tour groups.
Booking.com would operate initially in Cuba only in Havana,
Dunlap said. It planned to work with foreign firms already on
the island, including France's Accor and Spanish chains
Meliá Hotels International SA and NH Hotel Group
SA. It was also working on deals with state-run Cuban
chains.
The only major American lodging booking service currently
available to Americans traveling to Cuba is online home-rental
marketplace Airbnb, which began operating in Cuba in April last
year.
Priceline began working on bringing its services to Cuba
shortly after President Obama announced the restoration of
diplomatic ties with the island on December 17, 2014.
Cuban tourism infrastructure has seen significant strain
since U.S. relations to the island warmed. Prices have surged
for the island's 63,000 hotel rooms, many of which are booked
solid months in advance. Cuba received a record 3.52 million
visitors last year, up 17.4 percent from 2014. American visits
rose 77 percent to 161,000, not counting hundreds of thousands
of Cuban-Americans.
Tourism to Cuba is still technically illegal under the U.S.
trade embargo. U.S. travelers to the island are required to do
so under "general licenses" which permit travel for religion,
family visits, cultural exchange, sports, and other purposes
approved by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control. On
March 17 OFAC said it would allow individual people-to-people
educational exchanges, as well.
Booking.com would ask travelers to certify that they fit one
of the Treasury's approved travel categories, but would not
verify their status, Dunlap said. The company would keep
travelers' information on file for five years after their
travel, should officials choose to check.
