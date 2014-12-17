WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said
on Wednesday he would "make every effort" to block moves by
President Barack Obama toward normalizing relations with the
Cuban government.
"The president's decision to reward the Castro regime and
begin the path toward the normalization of relations with Cuba
is inexplicable," Rubio said in a statement.
The Florida Republican senator, who is Cuban-American, said
he would use his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee's Western Hemisphere subcommittee in the new
Congress to try to block the plan.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)