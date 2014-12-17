MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia welcomes the move by the
United States to normalise its relations with Cuba, the news
agency Interfax quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as
saying on Wednesday.
The agency cited Ryabkov as saying the move, announced by
U.S. President Barack Obama earlier in the day, is in the right
direction and that Moscow will follow closely the process.
"Today's announcement has been met with a positive response
from us," Ryabkov said. "We see this as a step in the right
direction. We do not believe that imposing sanctions by the U.S.
on whatever country has legitimate basis and legal grounds."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Andrew Roche)