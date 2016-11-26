UPDATE 7-Oil little changed as traders weigh U.S. inventory build, OPEC cuts
* U.S. govt data shows rising U.S. crude, products inventories
WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that Fidel Castro's death was an opportunity for the Cuban government to "turn the page for the good of the Cuban people," adding that freedom and democracy were overdue in the country.
"While Fidel Castro is gone, sadly the oppression that was the hallmark of his era is not," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Editing by W Simon)
* U.S. govt data shows rising U.S. crude, products inventories
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
* French energy markets regulator approves project (Updates with French energy regulator approving power link)