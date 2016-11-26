WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that Fidel Castro's death was an opportunity for the Cuban government to "turn the page for the good of the Cuban people," adding that freedom and democracy were overdue in the country.

"While Fidel Castro is gone, sadly the oppression that was the hallmark of his era is not," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in a statement.

