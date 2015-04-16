(Updates with quote from company president)
By David Adams and Francisco Alvarado
MIAMI, April 16 Boost Mobile, part of Sprint
Corp, on Thursday launched a prepaid plan for U.S.
consumers calling and texting Cuba, taking advantage of new,
relaxed U.S. commercial regulations with the Communist-run
island nation.
The Obama administration's new Cuban policy regulations
approved by the Treasury and Commerce departments have opened
the door for U.S.-based telecommunications firms to start
potentially lucrative services to Cuba.
Last month U.S.-based IDT Corp reached an agreement
with Cuba's Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba SA (ETECSA) to
provide direct international long-distance service.
Boost Mobile offers prepaid wireless service to consumers
with no need for long-term subscription contracts.
The company announced a $50 monthly plan, allowing customers
to pay about $0.30 per minute, which it described as the lowest
introductory rate per minute among prepaid carriers to call
Cuba. The plan includes unlimited texting.
"That's a great value," Dow Draper, president of Boost
Mobile and Sprint Prepaid, told a news conference. "We hope this
is a meaningful start to reducing the costs of calls to Cuba in
general, while gaining a few more subscribers."
In a show of solidarity with young Cuban-Americans anxious
to improve connectivity with the island, the company is donating
$10,000 to Roots of Hope, a group of young Cuban-American
professionals at the forefront of President Barack Obama's
policy of engagement with Cuba.
After the United States imposed an economic embargo on Cuba
in the 1960s, phone communication between the two countries had
to pass through third countries, greatly increasing calling
costs.
As many as 2 million Cuban-Americans live in the United
States, mostly in Florida, many of whom left behind relatives.
The service is being rolled out in Miami, the heart of the
Cuban-American community.
Scarcely 2 million people out of Cuba's population of 11
million have cell phones. Cuban officials cite the U.S. embargo
as the reason for its weak development and say they hope to
reach 60 percent mobile-phone access by 2020.
The United States has set connectivity as a priority in its
new relationship with Cuba. Telecommunications equipment,
technology and services were among the first exemptions to the
embargo after Washington and Havana announced a restoration of
diplomatic relations in December.
Roots of Hope said it will use the money to fund a program
it operates to send cell phones to Cuba.
(Reporting by David Adams and Francisco Alvarado; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Eric Beech)