HAVANA, July 22 A South Florida bank has become
the first from the United States to sign a correspondent banking
relationship in Cuba, a potential boost for U.S.-Cuban commerce
following newly restored diplomatic relations between the
longtime adversaries.
Stonegate Bank, which earlier this year became the
Cuban government's bank for its diplomatic mission in the United
States, signed a deal with Cuba's Banco Internacional de
Comercio S.A. on Tuesday, a day after the United States and Cuba
re-established diplomatic ties that had been severed for 54
years.
The Cuban bank, known as BICSA, has more than 600
correspondent relationships in the world and is audited annually
by Ernst & Young, Stonegate said in a statement on Wednesday.
"This is another step in terms of normalizing commercial
relations between the U.S. and Cuba. The ability to move money
easily between the two countries will only increase trade and
benefit American companies wishing to do business in Cuba,"
Stonegate Chief Executive David Seleski said in the statement.
Although most U.S. trade with Cuba is banned under an
economic embargo dating to the Cold War, there have been some
exceptions such as food and medicine sales.
U.S. President Barack Obama further relaxed parts of the
embargo in January as part of his policy of engagement with the
Communist-governed island, allowing U.S. financial services and
telecommunications limited operations in Cuba while authorizing
greater purchases from self-employed Cuban exporters.
So far Cuban authorities have not announced granting
permission to any U.S. companies to operate in Cuba, nor did
they comment on the Stonegate-BICSA agreement.
Obama's executive action allowed U.S. financial institutions
like Stonegate to open correspondent accounts in Cuba. It also
allowed U.S. credit card and debit transactions, but those have
yet to receive Cuban authorization and U.S. cardholders still
have no option but to use cash.
"This qualifies as a big deal because the agreement must be
authorized by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the
United States Department of the Treasury and the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation (FDIC)," John Kavulich, president of the
U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, said in a statement.
The deal affirms that Cuba's financial governance "may be
trusted, a substantial marketing benefit to the country,"
Kavulich said.
Stonegate Bank reports $2.27 billion in assets and $1.93
billion in deposits.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Richard Chang)