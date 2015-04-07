UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico board to hold mediation in key creditor dispute
NEW YORK, March 31 Puerto Rico has scheduled mediation for next month to resolve bitter litigation between rival creditors of the struggling U.S. territory.
WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. State Department is expected to recommend that the United States take Cuba off its list of countries accused of sponsoring terrorism within a day or two, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified State Department official.
The recommendation could come as U.S. President Barack Obama visits Jamaica and Panama this week for a hemispheric summit.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
NEW YORK, March 31 Puerto Rico has scheduled mediation for next month to resolve bitter litigation between rival creditors of the struggling U.S. territory.
MINNEAPOLIS, March 31 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Friday that on his thus far unsuccessful crusade to persuade policymakers to jack up capital requirements for big U.S. banks, he is taking a cue from the struggle for gay marriage rights.