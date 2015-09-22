(Adds details, background, paragraphs 3-5)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Arshad Mohammed
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The United States
and Cuba plan to hold talks in Havana next week on normalizing
airline service, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, a step that
could benefit U.S. carriers if the island becomes open to
American tourism.
The talks will take place Sept. 28-29, the official said, as
Washington and Havana inch toward normal relations after more
than half a century of hostility that followed Cuba's 1959
revolution. The two nations restored diplomatic ties and
reopened embassies this summer.
Next week's talks could be announced as early as Tuesday,
the U.S. official said.
The United States unveiled new rules on Friday to ease
trade, travel and investment restrictions with Cuba that will
allow some U.S. companies to establish offices in Cuba, expand
banking and Internet activities and eliminate limits on the
amount of money that can be taken there, U.S. officials said.
The changes, while significant, stop short of allowing
across-the-board investments by U.S. companies or general U.S.
tourism, activities banned under the U.S. trade embargo that can
only be formally removed by Congress. The majority Republicans
are unlikely to do that anytime soon.
U.S. citizens can now visit the Communist-ruled island only
for a dozen purposes, including cultural exchange, journalism
and religious activities, but general vacations are barred. On
Friday the Obama administration issued a new rule allowing
authorized travelers to visit Cuba with their close relatives.
U.S. airlines cannot operate scheduled flights to Cuba.
While the countries reached a formal air transport agreement in
1953, carriers have been limited to operating charter services
for specialist tour groups since the 1959 revolution.
While major U.S. airlines have all expressed a desire to add
Cuba to their route maps, American Airlines Group Inc
and JetBlue Airways Corp might stand to benefit most.
They have focused more on the Caribbean than their U.S. rivals,
offering travelers many connecting opportunities.
