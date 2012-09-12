* Travel groups blame political deal for delays
* Cuban-American lawmakers called for tighter regulations
* Hundreds of trips in jeopardy
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, Sept 12 The Obama administration's much
touted "people-to-people" travel program to Cuba has all but
ground to a halt due to tighter regulations issued in May,
apparently to placate Cuban-American lawmakers, travel industry
professionals said this week.
The program, which began last year and requires the annual
renewal of permission to bring groups to Cuba, allows for
educational and cultural travel under the administration's
policy of constructive engagement.
The licenses of dozens of tour operators, who have carried
an estimated 50,000 Americans to Cuba under the
"people-to-people" banner so far, have not been renewed by the
Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.
This has caused confusion in both countries as the trips
must be planned months in advance and hotel rooms, very much in
demand in Havana, blocked out for the Americans.
The problems began after the new guidelines were issued, the
companies said.
"We've laid off 22 people, canceled 150 trips, and after
only one year of operations we are unable to recoup our start-up
costs," said Tom Popper, president of New York-based Insight
Cuba.
Popper, whose nonprofit business brought some 3,000
Americans to Cuba under the program, said he had applied twice
to renew his license to no avail.
"We know of many licensees that are in the same
predicament," he said.
The travel program came under heavy fire from its inception
from Cuban-American lawmakers, who oppose all contact with the
Communist-run country and have lined up to denounce it.
SOURCE OF REVENUE
"This is not about promoting democracy and freedom in
Cuba. This is nothing more than tourism ... a source of millions
of dollars in the hands of the Castro government that they use
to oppress the Cuban people," Republican Senator Marco Rubio of
Florida charged during congressional hearings last year.
Rubio then blocked the administration's nominee for
undersecretary of state for Latin American affairs, Roberta
Jacobson, until it agreed in March to tighten the regulations,
according to his office's statements to the media at the time.
The new regulations quickly followed.
The Obama administration has denied any deal with Rubio,
saying the regulations were tightened after it heard of
potential abuses of the program, which essentially prohibits
typical Cuba tourist activities such as salsa dancing or going
to the beach.
"We revised the license application criteria to stress to
applicants the seriousness of the requirements of the
people-to-people licensing program, in part because of reports
we received concerning travel under the licenses," Jeff
Braunger, OFAC's program manager for Cuba travel licensing, said
by email.
John McAuliff, executive director for the Fund for
Reconciliation and Development, an organization working to
normalize U.S. relations with Cuba, as it did with Vietnam, said
he doubted that was the case.
"OFAC is accommodating Senator Rubio and other hard liners
who oppose all travel because it undermines their narrative
about isolating evil Cuba," McAuliff said.
Hopes for a significant improvement in relations when Obama
took office were soon dashed when Cuba arrested U.S. contractor
Alan Gross in December 2009 for illegally bringing internet
equipment into the country and setting up Wi-Fi networks. He was
later sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Since then hostile rhetoric between Washington and Havana
has picked up and immigration and mail service talks have once
more been put on hold.
CLARITY OR OBFUSCATION
The United States banned travel to Cuba under sanctions put
in place soon after the 1959 Revolution, but has gone back and
forth ever since on whether Cuban Americans and professionals
should visit the "enemy" 90 miles (145 km) away.
Obama lifted all restrictions on Cuban Americans visiting
home, and in December 2010 reversed a Bush administration ban on
professional research, religious and people-to-people travel.
An estimated 350,000 to 400,000 Americans visited Cuba in
2011, the vast majority of Cuban heritage.
The new regulations require detailed itineraries of each
traveling group, reports upon their return and explanations
about each member's "meaningful interchange" with ordinary
Cubans.
Applications can now run more than 100 pages, compared with
fewer than 10 pages in the past.
Bob Guild, vice president of Marazul Charters, said the new
regulations, while far more onerous than those issued when the
program began, lacked the very transparency Braunger said they
provided.
"What do they mean by such phrases as you must demonstrate
travelers' 'meaningful interchange' with Cubans during each of
four activities, each day of the trip, and then give the result
of that 'meaningful interchange?'" asked Guild, in Havana this
week to sort out hotel reservations for clients left waiting for
licenses.
"When a group thinks they have complied with the
restrictions in the applications, and we're talking now about
some of the most prestigious groups in the United States such as
the Smithsonian Institute and National Geographic, Treasury says
no, we need more," Guild told Reuters.
"What more do you need, the organizations ask, and OFAC says
'we can't tell you that but we need more,'" he said.