WASHINGTON, April 28 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives launched an effort on Tuesday to prevent new travel from the United States to Cuba, one of the first legislative efforts in Congress to thwart President Barack Obama's effort to normalize relations with the Communist-ruled island.

A House Department of Transportation appropriations bill introduced on Tuesday included a provision barring the use of funds to facilitate new scheduled air transportation originating from the United States if any such flights would land on or pass through any property confiscated by the Cuban government.

It also included a passage barring the use of any funds covered in the bill to issue licenses or operating certificates for any vessel that had docked within 7 miles of a port on property confiscated by the Cuban government within the previous 180 days.

Obama announced on Dec. 17 that he would move toward more normal relations with Cuba after more than half a century of enmity.

The announcement was met with strong resistance from many members of Congress, especially Republicans, who say that Cuba must protect human rights for its citizens and make other changes, including sending U.S. fugitives to face trial, before Washington ends more than 50 years of trade restrictions. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Dan Grebler)