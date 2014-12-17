CARACAS Dec 17 Even as Cuba and the United
States try to bury 50 years of enmity, Venezuelan leader Nicolas
Maduro has seemed to be going in the other direction, vilifying
"insolent Yankees" at rallies and threatening to cut ties
completely.
Fellow leftists Cuba and Venezuela are arguably the most
unconditional allies in Latin America, but Cuban President Raul
Castro's move to rapprochement with the old "imperialist" enemy
contrasts with Maduro's fury at U.S. plans for sanctions against
his own government.
"It looks like Raul is cheating on Nicolas!" scoffed
Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles in an interview
with Reuters. "All of the Americas going in one direction, and
Nicolas doesn't know where he's heading."
In a relationship borne from ex-presidents Fidel Castro and
Hugo Chavez's close friendship and ideological affinity, Cuba is
reliant on OPEC member Venezuela for economic support - to the
tune of around 90,000-100,000 barrels-per-day of subsidized oil.
So its decision to restore ties with Washington may be
motivated in part by a desire to diversify away from Venezuela,
given the increasingly parlous support of the South American
nation's economy and doubts over Maduro's political future.
President Raul Castro's government has been paying for some
of the oil by sending more than 40,000 Cubans to Venezuela to
work as medics, sports trainers, and - most controversially -
military and intelligence advisers.
Though they are unlikely to admit it in public, both Maduro
and Castro may in fact be relieved that an economic lifeline
looking likely to come under strain, as Venezuela suffers
recession and an oil price plunge, could become less crucial.
Venezuela was already reducing its oil shipments to other
allies in the Petrocaribe alliance. It will almost certainly
continue to help Cuba but may be able to scale back, especially
if Cuba can get oil from elsewhere.
SANCTIONS
The surprise announcement of the restoration in U.S.-Cuba
ties came days after the U.S. House of Representatives and
Senate passed legislation to deny visas and freeze assets of
Venezuelan officials accused of repressing anti-Maduro
protesters.
Obama plans to sign the legislation, the White House said.
That brought a thundering reaction from Maduro who said on
Sunday he sometimes wondered whether to close the U.S. embassy
in Caracas and end ties altogether, and on Monday led thousands
of red-clad supporters in an anti-sanctions march.
"They can shove their U.S. visas where they should be
shoved, insolent Yankees!" Maduro said in a speech reminiscent
of his mentor Chavez's 14-year rule.
The Venezuelan leader did, though, join the global chorus of
praise for Obama's long-promised reconciliation with Cuba.
"It's a courageous and historically necessary step. It's
possibly the most important step of his presidency," Maduro said
on Wednesday at a regional summit in Parana, Argentina, notably
ratcheting down his recent tone.
"We continue seeking the best ways for ties with the giant
in the north to take the course they should, especially due to
the news and fresh winds in the Caribbean, in Cuba," added
Maduro, seemingly taken by surprise like many others.
Also speaking at the Mercosur summit, Ricardo Patino, the
foreign minister for Ecuador - another leftist member of the
regional ALBA bloc - said he hoped the U.S-Cuba change would
provoke a re-think over sanctions on Venezuela.
"President Obama's decision delights us," he told Reuters,
adding it could create "confusion" given the opposite signal
sent by the Venezuelan sanctions. "I hope the decisions Congress
has asked President Obama to take now don't go through."
However Venezuelan-U.S. political ties proceed, pragmatism
still seems to take precedence when it comes to business.
Venezuela remained the fourth biggest source of U.S. oil
imports in 2013, supplying 797,000 barrels per day of crude oil
and petroleum products, according to U.S. government data.
(Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein in Argentina and
Alexandra Ulmer in Venezuela; Editing by Kieran Murray)