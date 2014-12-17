WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. President Barack Obama does not have concrete plans to visit Cuba after restoring diplomatic relations with Havana, but a White House spokesman said on Wednesday he would not rule out a presidential visit.

"If there is an opportunity for the president to visit, I'm sure he wouldn't turn it down," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

Earnest acknowledged that a future U.S. president could reverse Obama's new policies on Cuba, but said the White House hoped that Congress would take steps to completely lift the U.S. embargo before Obama leaves office. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)