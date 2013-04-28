* Cuba-Venezuela alliance is like "brotherhood" -Maduro
* Maduro meets with Fidel Castro for five hours
HAVANA, April 27 Cuba and Venezuela signed
cooperation accords on Saturday for 51 projects as Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro, on his first trip to the island since
his election, pledged to maintain the close alliance forged by
his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez.
Maduro said they would jointly spend $2 billion this year on
"social development," but it was not clear if he was discussing
the 51 projects, few details of which were disclosed, or other
works.
His visit appeared aimed in part at allaying Cuban worries
about post-Chavez relations with the oil-rich South American
nation that is Cuba's biggest ally and benefactor.
Venezuelan oil and money help keep the communist-ruled
island's troubled economy afloat and the governments have about
30 joint ventures, most of them in Venezuela.
"We have come to Havana, Cuba, to say to the people of
Venezuela, the people of Cuba, all the people of Latin America
... are going to continue working together, we came to ratify a
strategic, historic alliance that transcends time, that is more
a brotherhood than an alliance," Maduro said at a signing
ceremony in Havana's main convention center.
Maduro, a former bus driver and union leader, told reporters
he met with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, 86, for five hours
on Saturday, "remembering Comandante Chavez, remembering that
those two built this relationship."
Maduro narrowly won an April 14 election to replace Chavez,
who died on March 5 after a long battle with cancer.
He ran basically as a Chavez surrogate who would continue
his socialist policies both at home and abroad, including a
close relationship with Cuba and Castro, whom Chavez considered
his political mentor.
But his election opponent, Henrique Capriles, scored
political points by criticizing the alliance with Cuba, which
combined with serious economic problems facing Venezuela, made
Cubans worry they could lose their economic lifeline.
Cuba receives an estimated 110,000 barrels a day of
Venezuelan oil in exchange for money and the services of some
44,000 Cubans, most of them medical personnel, in Venezuela.
In 2000, Cuba and Venezuela created an intergovernmental
commission that holds annual meetings to develop joint projects
in a wide range of areas, among them healthcare, education,
culture and economics.
Cuban President Raul Castro, who spoke only briefly at the
ceremony, said that along with the 51 projects, they had agreed
on memorandum of understanding for the development and adoption
of a "bilateral economic agenda" for the next five years.
(Reporting By Jeff Franks and Rosa Tania Valdes; Editing by
Peter Cooney)