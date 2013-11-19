Nov 19 Cub Energy Inc : * Announces 2013 third quarter financial and operational results * Says third quarter average production of 1,513 boe/d for an increase of 24%

in the same period of 2012 * Says expects to commence a 47 km2 3d seismic survey on the east vergunska

prior to year-end * Qtrly earnings per share $0.00