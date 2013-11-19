India's Tech Mahindra to buy CJS Solutions Group for $110 mln
March 6 Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
Nov 19 Cub Energy Inc : * Announces 2013 third quarter financial and operational results * Says third quarter average production of 1,513 boe/d for an increase of 24%
in the same period of 2012 * Says expects to commence a 47 km2 3d seismic survey on the east vergunska
prior to year-end * Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 6 Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.