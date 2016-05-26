Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26 Cubes, Inc. :
* Says it will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, JL Tech.,Ltd, which is engaged in micro filter business, to improve operating efficency and create synergy
* Merger effective date of Aug. 9 and registered date of Aug. 11
* The company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XX2t08
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)