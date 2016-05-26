May 26 Cubes, Inc. :

* Says it will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, JL Tech.,Ltd, which is engaged in micro filter business, to improve operating efficency and create synergy

* Merger effective date of Aug. 9 and registered date of Aug. 11

* The company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XX2t08

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)