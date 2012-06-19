BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
JUNE 19 CubeSmart, LP on Tuesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Wells Fargo and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CUBESMART AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.8 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.855 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.818 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 320 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by Andrew Hay)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.