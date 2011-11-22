(Follows alerts)
* Q4 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.77
* Q4 rev $346.9 mln vs est $351.8 mln
* Backlog $2.84 bln
Nov 22 Cubic Corp, a supplier of
combat training systems and services, posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an 8 percent
fall in product costs.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $24.1 million, or 90 cents
a share, from $13.3 million, or 49 cents a share a year ago.
However, sales fell marginally to $346.9 million, hit by a
2.8 percent fall in product sales.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents a
share on sales of $351.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total backlog was $2.84 billion at September end compared to
$2.49 billion a year ago.
Shares of the San Diego, California-based company closed at
$43.61 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)