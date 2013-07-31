* Says to pay $13.50 per share upfront to buy Trius
By Vrinda Manocha and Zeba Siddiqui
July 30 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc has
agreed to pay up to $1.6 billion for Trius Therapeutics Inc
and Optimer Pharmaceuticals Inc, expanding its
heft in antibiotics at a time when the number of drug-resistant
viruses are on the rise.
The widely praised deals will give Cubist, one of the few
big players in U.S. antibiotics in the United States, an
additional $600 million to $1 billion in revenue on an annual
basis from the companies' lead drugs. Antibiotics has often been
shunned by many big pharma firms as a field of research due to
poor returns.
Cubist, known for its Cubicin antibiotic, will also gain
Trius's experimental drug, tedizolid phosphate, that showed
promise in treating skin infections in two late-stage studies
and which Cubist hopes to launch in late 2014.
"Each of these deals is significant and valuable in its own
right. The stars just happened to have aligned and we executed
on both at the same time," said Chief Executive Michael Bonney
in a conference call with analysts. He added that the deals
would collectively be accretive to Cubist by 2015.
Jim Molloy of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC said he had long
expected Cubist or Forest Laboratories Inc to go after
antibiotic companies such as Durata Therapeutics Inc,
Medicines Co and Trius.
"For Cubist, Trius, in many ways, was the cream of the
crop," Molloy said.
Cubist will pay $13.50 per share in cash for Trius and
another $2.00 per share if Trius meets certain sales targets. A
$15.50 per share offer would be about 32 percent more than
Trius's closing share price on Tuesday.
For Optimer, Cubist is paying $10.75 per share in cash
upfront to Optimer shareholders, and could pay an additional $5
per share contingent on Optimer meeting certain sales
milestones.
A $15.75 per share offer would represent a premium of about
19 percent to Optimer's Tuesday's closing price of $13.29, but
without the contingent payment, it represents a 19 percent
discount.
ADDITIONAL TREATMENTS
Trius's tedizolid phosphate is also being tested as a
treatment for other infections including the
methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which is
estimated to kill some 20,000 people every year in the United
States.
"The risk to me is that there is a little bit of overlap in
terms of Trius' drug and Cubicin in terms of market opportunity
in outpatient complicated skin infection," Baird analyst Brian
Skorney said.
But Bonney said he believed Cubicin and tedizolid phosphate
would address different patient populations depending on the
severity and type of infection.
Trius's drug is expected to be pitched for U.S. approval in
the second half of 2013 and European approval in the first half
of 2014.
Through Optimer, Cubist will gain access to the
antibacterial Dificid, a drug they co-promote and which brought
in sales of $19.0 million in the quarter ended June.
Dificid, which treats adult patients who contract infectious
diarrhea in hospitals, is also being tested as a treatment to
prevent diarrhea in patients under 18 years and to treat the
condition in patients undergoing bone marrow transplants.
Baird's Skorney said he does not think Cubist will "create a
ton of value" from the Optimer deal, but that it would not "wind
up looking like a bad deal."
Optimer's buyout culminates a four-month-long-strategic
review process for the company that, faced with compliance
issues, put itself on the auction block in February after
replacing its Chief Executive Pedro Lichtinger with Chairman
Henry McKinnell.
Cubist had been cited as one of the most likely buyers for
Optimer. Even before Optimer began a sale process, Cubist had
offered to buy the company for $20 per share, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters in May. Optimer had turned
down that offer, the people said.
Cubist shares rose about 3 percent to $58.50 after the bell.
Trius shares were trading up at $13.75, while those of Optimer
were down at $12.15 after hours.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is exclusively advising Cubist on
the Optimer deal and Barclays is its exclusive advisor on the
Trius deal. Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as Cubist's legal
counsel.
Optimer is being advised by JP Morgan Securities LLC and
Centerview Partners LLC, with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal
counsel, while Citi and Centerview Partners LLC are advising
Trius and Cooley LLP is serving as its legal counsel.