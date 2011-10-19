* Q3 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.31/shr

* Q3 rev up 24 pct to $201.7 mln

* Shares up 7 pct, after market (Adds background on patent litigation, analysts view on outlook)

Oct 19 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc posted a quarterly profit above market estimates on strong sales of its Cubicin antibiotic injection, and raised its 2011 revenue view, sending its shares up 7 percent in after-market trade.

Cubist now expects 2011 revenue of $740 million-$745 million, up from its prior outlook of $700 million-$715 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $711.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cubist shares have gained 31 percent since the company allayed fears of generic threat on its flagship drug Cubicin by settling a patent infringement lawsuit with generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in April.

"The increased sales guidance implies that the third-quarter result was 'real' and fourth quarter will be at least as strong or better," RBC Capital Markets analyst Jason Kantor said.

Third-quarter net income fell to $24.2 million, or 33 cents a share, from $31.2 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $201.7 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 31 cents a share on revenue of $182.9 million.

Revenue from Cubicin, which contributes more than 90 percent of Cubist's annual revenue, rose 21 percent to $186.4 million in the United States.

Shares of the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company were up at $39 in after-market trade. They had closed at $36.42 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)