* Q3 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.31/shr
* Q3 rev up 24 pct to $201.7 mln
* Shares up 7 pct, after market
Oct 19 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc
posted a quarterly profit above market estimates on strong sales
of its Cubicin antibiotic injection, and raised its 2011 revenue
view, sending its shares up 7 percent in after-market trade.
Cubist now expects 2011 revenue of $740 million-$745
million, up from its prior outlook of $700 million-$715 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $711.7
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cubist shares have gained 31 percent since the company
allayed fears of generic threat on its flagship drug Cubicin by
settling a patent infringement lawsuit with generic drug maker
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in April.
"The increased sales guidance implies that the third-quarter
result was 'real' and fourth quarter will be at least as strong
or better," RBC Capital Markets analyst Jason Kantor said.
Third-quarter net income fell to $24.2 million, or 33 cents
a share, from $31.2 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $201.7 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 31 cents a share on revenue of
$182.9 million.
Revenue from Cubicin, which contributes more than 90 percent
of Cubist's annual revenue, rose 21 percent to $186.4 million in
the United States.
Shares of the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company were up
at $39 in after-market trade. They had closed at $36.42 on
Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)