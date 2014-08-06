BRIEF-Asit Biotech to appoint Gerd Zettlmeissl as Chairman of the Board
* Asit Biotech announces the appointment of Gerd Zettlmeissl as CO's new Chairman of the Board
Aug 6 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc said it recalled some vials of its antibiotic Cubicin due to the potential presence of glass particles.
Cubist said no adverse events had been reported so far. It did not reveal how many lots were affected, but said the issue was limited to one of its suppliers.
Cubicin is intravenously administered for the treatment of skin and blood stream infections. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in thin trade, following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to weigh on the dollar.
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch