MILAN, April 20 Italian cashmere house Brunello
Cucinelli will close the books for its 150 million euro initial
public offering (IPO) earlier than planned because of ample
demand, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The public offer will close on Monday, April 23 instead of
Friday and the new shares are now expected to start trading on
April 27 instead of May 3.
Earlier on Friday, a source close to the matter told Reuters
the IPO was fully covered even at the top of the price range set
at 7.75 euros.
"All price levels have been amply covered," the source said.
"I think it will be at the top of the range. Investors that
we met in the UK were very impressed," another source close to
the deal said.
