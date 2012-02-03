MILAN Feb 3 Italian cashmere goods maker
Brunello Cucinelli said on Friday it had filed with Italian
regulators for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on
the Milan bourse , as signs emerged recently of
steadier market conditions.
The offering, sponsored by investment bank Mediobanca
, will include the issue of new shares and the sale of
existing equity.
"The bourse is a key step for growth," said Brunello
Cucinelli, founder and owner of the company, in a statement.
Once given a green light by Italy's bourse, companies have a
year to follow up on their request to list.
Cucinelli had said in December he wanted to wait for
financial markets to stabilise before launching an IPO of his
34-year-old group.
Concerns over the euro zone debt crisis spiralling out of
control have sparked a run out of equities, prompting some
companies to put listing plans on hold.
But Italian luxury brands Prada and Salvatore
Ferragamo successfully listed last year, just before a
sell-off of Italian assets started in early July, marking a
worsening in the bloc's debt crisis.
Trend-setting designer Prada picked Hong Kong for its debut
while shoemaker Ferragamo stayed faithful to its home turf.
Both, however, have strong exposure to the fast-growing Chinese
market, whereas Cucinelli, sells almost 60 percent of its soft
sweaters and jackets in Europe.
