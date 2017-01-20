MILAN Jan 20 A stake of up to 3.02 percent in Italian luxury goods maker Brunello Cucinelli has been placed at 21.09 euros per share, two sources said on Friday.

On Thursday Mediobanca said it had launched the placement through an accelerated bookbuilding aimed at institutional investors.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)