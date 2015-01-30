(Adds analyst comment, details)
MILAN Jan 30 Shares in Brunello Cucinelli
fell as much as 7.3 percent to 18.12 euros on Friday
after the Italian luxury goods firm's controlling shareholder
Fedone placed a 5.1 percent stake at a discount.
Fedone sold 3.494 million shares on Thursday at 18 euros
each, a 7.9 percent discount to the stock's closing price that
day.
Cucinelli said Fedone would use the proceeds of 62.9 million
euros ($71.3 million) to fund the planned creation of three
parks near Solomeo, the medieval hamlet in Italy's central
Umbria region where Cucinelli is headquartered.
Cucinelli has funded the restoration of Solomeo and late
last year announced the plan to landscape the land in a nearby
valley.
Company founder Brunello Cucinelli, through Fedone, holds 57
percent of the group after the placement.
Fedone is committed to remaining the controlling shareholder
"in the very long term," the company said on Thursday.
Citi analysts ruled out in a note that the sale could be
linked to any operational issue or Fedone's exit.
"We believe that the placement is just aimed at 'squaring
the circle': Brunello Cucinelli pays for the 'project for
beauty' with his own money, the company benefits from the
project and Brunello Cucinelli restores his personal finances by
placing 5.14 percent in the market," Citi wrote.
Cucinelli, a philanthropic entrepreneur who often quotes
Pope Francis when addressing investors, has developed his
brand's image around traditional Italian values such as
craftsmanship and beauty.
Cucinelli, whose cashmere sweaters can sell for more than
$3,000, reported a 10.3 percent rise in 2014 sales.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Jewkes)