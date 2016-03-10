UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 10 Italian luxury goods group Brunello Cucinelli reported on Thursday an 11 percent rise in full-year core profit net of extraordinary items and said revenues would rise double-digit this year.
Cucinelli's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 69 million euros, bang in line with a Thomson Reuters estimate and up from a 2014 EBITDA of 62 million euros net of the proceeds from a property sale.
Net profit also met expectations at 33 million euros, rising 5 percent from 2014 when excluding the one-off capital gain.
The EBITDA margin however declined to 16.7 percent of revenues from 17.5 percent a year earlier.
Cucinelli said it expected to start generating cash from 2016 with a gradual positive impact on net debt.
The company will pay a dividend of 13 euro cents up from 12 euro cents last year.
Cucinelli reported in January a 10 percent rise in 2015 revenues at constant exchange rates. Sales were up 16 percent when including the boost from currencies. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.