MILAN Nov 12 Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli forecast a "very positive 2013" on Tuesday as its net sales rose 14 percent to 251.7 million euros ($337.47 million) in the first nine months.

Core earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period rose 15 percent year-on-year to 45.8 million euros.

Sales rose at high double digit rates in the luxury company's key markets of North America and Europe, along with 16.7 percent growth in China, although its domestic market of Italy saw a 2.6 percent drop.

The process of gathering orders for the spring-summer 2014 collection went very well, company president and chief executive Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)