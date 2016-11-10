MILAN Nov 10 Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli reported on Thursday a 9.7 percent rise in nine-month revenue at current exchange rates, boosted by its retail operations and by sales in Greater China in particular.

The company said sales came in at 348.4 million euros ($378.85 million) in the first nine months of the year.

"Given we are now in November we can say that we expect another particularly positive year both for revenues and profits," Chairman and Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement.

Sales grew more than 7 percent in both North America and Europe and by 18.4 percent in Greater China, the statement said. Like-for-like sales for the first 10 months of the year were up 3.8 percent. ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Bendeich)